Somalia: Tanzania's President Receives Credentials From Somalia's New Ambassador

28 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ambassador Zahra Ali Hassan handed over, on Monday, her credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the United Republic of Tanzania, to the Tanzanian President, . (Madam) Samia Suluhu Hassan, in a ceremony held at the presidential palace in the capital, Dodoma.

During the handover ceremony, Ambassador Zahra Hassan conveyed the greetings of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo", stressing her keenness to move forward in strengthening the bonds of partnership and bilateral cooperation between Somalia and Tanzania to achieve progress and prosperity for the two friendly countries and peoples.

For her part, the Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu, welcomed the new Somali ambassador, wishing her success in her duties entrusted to strengthening the friendly relations rooted in the depths of history.

