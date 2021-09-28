Somalia: Senior Al-Shabaab Fighter Surrenders to Somalia Troops

28 September 2021
A senior member of al-Shabab on Tuesday surrendered to the government in Jowhar, a town located approximately 90 kilometres from Mogadishu.

Dini roble, Hirshabelle state police spokesman in Jowhar told SNA radio that Hassan Ahmed Mahmoud known as "Ahmed Dheere" who was a senior Al-Shabaab leader told the security forces surrendered and said that he was willing to join the government.

The senior al-Shabab operative said he left the militant group voluntarily.

"I have taken part in several operations, but I have decided to quit the militants and be part of the community," Mohamed said.

Jowhar is the administrative capital of Hirshabelle and a strategic agricultural town located approximately 90 kilometres (55 miles) from the Somali capital Mogadishu.

