Egypt Starts Vaccinating University Students Against Coronavirus Ahead of New Academic Year

Egypt started on Monday receiving students of university and high institutes to be vaccinated against coronavirus ahead of the new academic year scheduled to begin on 9 October.

This includes public, private, non-profit and Al-Azhar universities.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said students will be received in 1,100 centers allocated for vaccination nationwide, a ministry statement read, explaining that they include 270 youth centers allocated for vaccination purpose.

Zayed made the remarks in a video meeting on Monday with ministry's officials and heads of hospitals receiving coronavirus patients across the nation.

Zayed urged that text messages be sent to students within 24 hours after they register on the ministry's website to inform them of the date and place of vaccination.

Students can also go to the youth centers designated for providing the vaccine, register and receive the vaccinate immediately, Zayed said.

All students in the Egyptian universities will receive vaccination certificates with QR Codes free of charge, Zayed said.

The minister called on all Egyptian university and higher institute students to quickly register on the ministry's website to receive the vaccine before the beginning of the new academic year.

