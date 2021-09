The Ministry of Finance on Monday auctioned treasury bonds at a total value of EGP 13 billion. In an online statement, the ministry said it sold three-year T-bonds worth EGP 8.5 billion, with an average yield of 14.53%.

The ministry also sold seven-year T-bonds valued at EGP 2 billion, with an average yield of 14.53%. It auctioned zero coupon bonds worth EGP 2.5 billion, with an average yield of 13.566%.