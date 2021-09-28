Egypt: Dutch Minister Hails Egypt's Efforts to Face Illegal Immigration

Dutch Migration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol hailed Egypt's efforts to face illegal immigration as she met on Sunday with Egyptian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aty.

Broekers-Knol affirmed the keenness of her country to enhance the frameworks of cooperation with Egypt in the efforts and endeavors to combat illegal immigration and treat its various dimensions.

She also stressed keenness to cooperate with Egypt in implementing development projects so as to create job opportunities, organizing training and rehabilitation programs between the two sides and enhancing cooperation in the field of technical and professional training.

Egypt has not recorded any case of illegal immigration since 2016 according to Egyptian officials.

Egypt has adopted a successful and effective policy in dealing with the file of illegal immigration and supporting refugees in light of its commitment to relevant international charters, according to the Cabinet media center last April.

The cabinet released in April an infographic on Egypt's success in suspending the flow of illegal immigrants and controlling land and maritime borders, in addition to outlining legislation that combats the immigrants' smuggling, highlighting Cairo's efforts to support refugees and immigrants of various nationalities.

The infographic shed light on Egypt's success and its turning into a world model in fighting illegal immigration and supporting refugees, referring to the international praise of Cairo in handling both files.

The report reviewed the state's efforts to combat illegal immigration at the local level, noting that the first national strategy to combat illegal immigration was launched in 2016 along with the issuance of Law No.82 for the Year 2016 which criminalized illegal immigration and stipulated punishment for those involved in any illegal activities.

It also mentioned the national coordination committee on fighting illegal immigration and human trafficking upon articles of such law.

The report also focused on the efforts exerted by the ministry of migration to implement the initiative of Rescue Boats which worked on increasing the awareness of the society about the risks of illegal immigration and the safe means for migration to foreign countries.

The report said a budget of EGP 250 million has been allocated in the state's budget for 2020/2021 to support 70 villages nationwide to set up projects for youths. The initiative contributed to establishing projects worth EGP 55 million, the report noted.

