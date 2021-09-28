Egypt, Colombia Probe Fostering Bilateral Cooperation in Higher Education Fields

28 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar asserted on Monday the strength of Egypt-Colombia relations, expressing his pleasure at the current level of bilateral cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

Abdel Ghaffar made the remarks during his meeting with Colombian Ambassador to Egypt Ana Milena Muñoz de Gaviria at the headquarters of the Higher Education Ministry in New Cairo.

During the meeting, attended by a number of senior officials, the two sides discussed potential cooperation and exchange of expertise between Egyptian and Colombian universities.

The minister directed officials to conduct a study on prospects for bilateral cooperation, means of reactivating the 1960 cultural agreement between both countries, as well as bolstering ties among the two countries' universities.

Meanwhile, the Colombian ambassador expressed admiration for the exponential development witnessed by the Egyptian higher education system.

