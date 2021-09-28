Egypt: Health Min. Says Cooperation Under Way With South Korea to Manufacture Vaccines, Medicines

Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed said on Monday that the Egyptian state is keen on cooperating with South Korea in the health sector and increasing the South Korean investments in the country in a way that helps expand the pharmaceutical and vaccine industry in Africa and the Middle East.

During a virtual meeting with representatives of various South Korean biopharmaceutical and medical technology giants, the minister said that Egypt looks forward to becoming the main gateway for South Korean medical companies willing to export their products to the African market.

She called for exchanging expertise between the two countries in the health field, in light of the great challenges incurred by all countries during the current Covid-19 pandemic, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said.

The meeting tackled cooperation prospects between VACSERA Co. and South Korean giants to transfer their technologies in manufacturing various types of vaccines, atop of which are the coronavirus vaccines, to Egypt and increase cooperation in the field of research and clinical trials of vaccines.

The two sides also discussed cooperation between the health ministry and the South Korean companies to supply Egyptian hospitals with medical equipment and health units within the national projects implemented by the ministry in the health sector.

For their part, the representatives of the South Korean companies affirmed their keenness to cooperate with the ministry to support the vaccine and biopharmaceutical domains in Egypt.

The South Korean companies are ready to harness all their capabilities to support the health sector in Egypt and Africa, they said, pointing out that the Egyptian pharmaceutical market is attractive for the leading companies in South Korea.