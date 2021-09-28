Namibia: We Cannot Be Drawn Into AR, Ondonga Politics - Shifeta

Minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta declined to preside over an appeal hearing between residents of Ondando C village and the Ondonga Traditional Authority over sand mining at the village, saying the matter is beyond a sand-mining dispute.

Shifeta was due to preside over the appeal hearing on Friday.

Asked why he did not attend the hearing as per appeal secretary Wilma Möller's invitation two weeks ago, Shifeta said he cannot solve the matter, because it revolves around politics.

"We cannot be drawn into their politics . . . We cannot be drawn into Affirmative Repositioning and Ondonga Traditional Authority issues. We cannot solve their problems," Shifeta said.

He said the sandpit at Ondando C village will be properly rehabilitated, and nobody will be allowed to extract sand from it until the matter has been resolved.

A fortnight ago Möller wrote a letter to Ondando C residents, informing them to attend the hearing to be presided over by Shifeta.

In her letter Möller said if the villagers fail to attend the hearing, Shifeta would continue with the appeal hearing in their absence.

Shifeta's decision would bind all parties involved, she said.

Möller, however, wrote another letter on Thursday informing the community that the appeal hearing was cancelled due to the traditional authority's unavailability.

She said the hearing cannot proceed with one party only.

"You are requested to resolve the matter with the Ondonga Traditional Authority and inform us when you have done so," she wrote.

She said until the village and the traditional authority resolve the matter the sandpit will remain closed.

"Nobody will access it, and the law will take its course against anyone who violates it. The environmental commissioner will ensure the pit is completely cordoned off."

Möller requested the village's residents to revert to the of environment ministry on or before 31 October this year.

"If nothing is resolved and you fail to appear for the hearing, the minister will decide," she wrote.

Ondando C villager Jesaya Nambundunga says sand mining is destroying the environment, disturbing the community, and destabilising peace in the Oshikoto region.

Reinhold Kamati, another villager, said they were appalled at Shifeta's treatment of the issue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"How could the minister back-pedal on his words in the letter dated 14 September 2021? We are aggrieved by the theatrics and antics of the Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA). OTA is employing delaying tactics to frustrate the community of Ondando C and all surrounding villages," he says.

Affirmative Repositioning movement spokesperson Simon Amunime asks that all illegal sand and gravel mining activities at the village, the Oniipa constituency and the Oshikoto region are stopped and that environmental laws are implemented.

"We request that the perpetrators of these illegal sand-mining and gravel road-mining activities at Ondando C rehabilitate our environment, stop their mining activities, and leave our community in peace. If they leave our community, good riddance, we will not follow them," he says.

Ondonga Traditional Authority administrator Nicodemus Uugwanga says he does not know why the traditional authority did not attend the hearing, because he is currently in hospital.