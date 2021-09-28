Namibia: Bribery Accused Samherji Appoints British Lawyer

ICELANDIC seafood company Samherji has roped in the services of British lawyer Edward Garnier in an effort to prevent its three executives from being extradited to Namibia.

Namibia's prosecutor general (PG), Martha Imalwa, wants the three Samherji executives - Ingvar Júlíusson, Egill Helgi Árnason and Adalsteinn Helgason - to stand trial in Namibia in connection with their alleged involvement in the Fishrot corruption scandal.

All three played a role in the running of the Icelandic company and its subsidiaries in Namibia.

The Anti-Corruption Commision (ACC) wants Árnason to be prosecuted for his involvement in Esja Holdings and Mermaria Seafood Namibia.

Both Júlíusson and Helgason were the financial directors of Samherji's companies Saga Seafood, Esja Investments, and Heinaste Investments.

Samherji is accused of bribery and corruption involving more than N$3 billion as part of the Fishrot case.

The company has denied any wrongdoing and has now enlisted the services of a British lawyer to fight a restraint order Imalwa issued.

A restraint order freezes assets (wherever in the world they may be) pending criminal investigations.

Earlier this year, Imalwa obtained a confiscation order on the properties belonging to the Fishrot accused.

She now wants a restraint order preventing deals around these properties.

Garnier, who is also a former member of parliament, argues that Imalwa should not be able to obtain the restraint order, since she has not met the requirements to charge Samherji's executives.

He said this in his affidavit filed in court last week.

"One cannot apply to extradite a company, nor can one apply to extradite an individual, a director for example, for the purposes of an investigation," he said.

Garnier said he does not see European countries processing a Namibian request to extradite an individual from a country which is a member of the European Convention.

WHERE ARE THEY?

He said it is clear from the prosecutor general's affidavit that she does not know where the directors are.

This means the jurisdiction to be requested for their extradition cannot be identified.

According to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), the court can issue a restraint order if it is satisfied that a person is to be charged.

In her affidavit submitted last week, Imalwa said the foreign executives will join court proceedings once their whereabouts have been established.

She also said there may be extradition proceedings, and there is a real intent to prosecute the executives.

"It is common cause that an extradition process cannot commence without a formal charge," she said.

Imalwa added that arrest warrants for the executives have not been authorised yet, because they are not in Namibia.

She said steps are being taken to determine the executives' whereabouts to ensure they are made available to Namibia.

'ABUSE OF POWER'

In the affidavit, Júlíusson has accused Imalwa of abusing her powers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court last week, he said Imalwa is misinterpreting the true nature of the inquiries and the powers of the court.

He said Imalwa lied by saying she has satisfied the court regarding the prosecution of Samherji's executives and that she has not made a formal request to extradite any of the foreign executives she wants to prosecute.

Júlíusson said Poca does not dictate the PG must show "on the face" that foreign executives would be charged.

He is also not pleased with the fact that Samherji executives are unable to cross-examine whistleblower Jóhannes Stefánsson before the main trial.

There is no guarantee that Stefánsson will ever come to Namibia, he said.

"Our contention is that he will never be at the criminal trial."