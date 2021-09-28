Namibia: Sport Comment - Fulfilling Namibia's Goals Means Winning As a Team

WE ARE STILL basking in the glow of our athletes who have performed so heroically at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

We have truly put Namibia on the sporting map as a force to be reckoned with. It wasn't just Mboma and Masilingi who made us proud, but also the Paralympians, who have recently returned from the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, showing what we as Namibians are capable of.

From Ananias Shikongono, Johannes Nambala and Sem Shimanda to Johanna Benson, who has been winning on our behalf for many years, we as a nation are proud of their sporting achievements.

This got me thinking: Why do these sporting achievements not resonate in our daily lives? Where are these athletes in the workplace, how do they manage their jobs and careers on a day-to-day basis?

Why do people with disabilities seem like they are not part of the daily lives of our workforce?

This question raises many concerns, and unless they are addressed, we will never achieve Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

We cannot celebrate our para-athletes one day, and the next not allow them to shine in the career they want to pursue - simply because there is no wheelchair access, or no computer or online access for the visually impaired, or sign language interpreters for the hearing impaired.

With more than 100 000 Namibians with various types of disabilities it is a very large chunk of the population to ignore.

If we look at the UN SDGs' drivers and the principle of leaving no one behind, we need to create equal opportunities for everyone.

The three UN SDGs that focus on this are: 1: No Poverty, 8: Decent work and economic growth, and 10: Reduced inequalities.

We need to address these goals and make sure we can create an inclusive society that drives our economy and embraces everyone and their differences to become a part of it.

If we are all pulling in different directions, not achieving the ambitious goals Namibia has set for itself together, we are bound to fail.

Just like Paralympians use guides when running races and other sport codes working as a team, we need to internalise, live and breathe the concept of working together towards the same goal.

The coaches, staff and families of athletes and our sporting heroes all form a team that, together, is a winning combination.

If we apply this mentality, attitude and driving force to achieving the UN SDGs, our Vision 2030 and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, we will truly be on the road to success.

It is vital that various disability institutions are funded adequately to reach their goals and excel.

Namibia is full of pride at the moment, the athletes and the public are feeling on top of the world.

However, to capture this positive vibe and basically bottle our success, we need to face challenges head-on.

If we do not allow people to participate and contribute to the economy we are destined to never achieve our goals.

If Namibians do not live and breathe the motto of not excluding anyone, we will never achieve the greatness our athletes have.

We should be united in our goals, achievements should be celebrated collectively, and our failures should be brushed off and forgotten together as a nation.

Only through persevering can we achieve enduring success and win as a team.

* Tjiueza Tjombumbi is the head of department at the National Disability Council of Namibia.