Namibia: Eagles Pizza Suffers 'Surprise' Eviction

Some 16 employees of Eagles Pizza at Wernhil Park Mall have been left unemployed after the outlet received a surprise eviction notice from its landlord, Broll Namibia.

Amen Nghidengwa, the owner of Eagles Pizza, confirmed the closure, saying he has not received an eviction notice from Broll.

"They did not file for eviction, and I have been communicating with them, but no one is willing to listen," he says.

One of the employees, who wants to remain anonymous, says she recalls the property's owners visiting the shop unexpectedly.

"They would come in and check everything. Sometimes they would ask if we burned something, and we felt very uncomfortable," she says.

Leena Hamalwa (26), who has been working for Eagles Pizza since 2017, says the eviction has turned her life upside down.

"We came to work as usual, and later we saw the 'bosses' entering the shop, saying we must pack our things and leave the building immediately.

"They chased us out like dogs. We did not even have a chance to ask questions," she claims.

According to a letter from Commercial Legal Solutions dated 13 September, the outlet's tenant has breached the terms of a debt-repaying agreement.

The letter states the client is to cease all operations with immediate effect.

"They want me to pay N$370 000 in seven days. How, in this time of Covid-19? I told them I can pay N$100 000 per month, which I have been doing, but they don't want to accept this," Nghidengwa says.

"This closure is affecting my other shops, my cash flow is ruined, and people will lose their jobs, but no one cares," he says.

Nghidengwa says apart from the 16 employees who have already lost their jobs, 46 others are also at risk of losing their jobs.

Property manager Johan van der Westhuizen, when asked for comment, said: "The normal legal procedures will be followed. Consequently, we cannot comment."