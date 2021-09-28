Namibia: Fishing Company Gives Employees Shares

28 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

EMPLOYEES of Erongo Marine Enterprises (EME) and Commercial Cold Storage (CCS) at Walvis Bay now have shares in the two Oceana Group subsidiaries in Namibia through a trust.

The employees, through the Erongo Marine Harambee Workers Trust, have 31% shareholding in CCS and 15% in Arechanab Fishing and Development Company, a right holding company in which EME is a shareholder.

"This initiative is also testimony to Oceana Group's commitment to a performance-driven culture that positively impacts lives with the correct reward, designed to aid in the creation of an ownership mentality across the group," said Uumati.

Agnessa Feris thanked Oceana Group and EME for ensuring that employees share in the profits of the company and the industry at large.

"We are very fortunate that we can take a bit extra to our families while others face challenges such as unemployment," she said.

Erongo Marine Harambee Workers Trust chairperson Charlett Kambongarera explained that since its inception, more than N$9 million has been paid out in dividends.

"As from 2022, permanent Namibian CCS employees with service of 12 months or longer will also be able to share in the profits of the company gained through your hard work. Dividends will be declared on an equal basis annually," added Kambongarera.

The employees' trust was set up in 2017 exclusively for Namibians permanently employed by EME, most of whom are employed as crew onboard the company's two trawlers.

