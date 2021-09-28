Namibia: 100,620 Pfizer Vaccines Doses Arrive

28 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

Namibia has received 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, donated by the United States through the Covax facility.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was the first vaccine to receive emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation in December 2020. It is administered in two doses, three weeks apart and the vaccine shows 95% efficacy in preventing symptoms that are consistent with Covid-19 infection.

During the handover yesterday, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said due to stringent cold chain storage requirements and the imperative of reducing potential exposure to high temperatures, different regions and districts will announce the sites where the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

As of Sunday, 258 817 people had received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, 166 402 had received their second dose, while 174 263 people are completely vaccinated.

Namibia has a target of reaching 1,5 million people to be vaccinated by March 2022. Meanwhile, the ministry is looking into the administration of Covid-19 vaccines for those younger than 18, which South Africa is currently reviewing in a policy related to the offering of vaccines to children over the age of 12. This was confirmed by the deputy executive director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Petronella Masabane, yesterday.

