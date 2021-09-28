Namibia: Second Suspect Arrested for N$300 000 Theft

A SECOND suspect, who is a colleague of Ricardo Oxurub (35), the security guard arrested last Thursday for the alleged theft of N$300 000, appeared with Oxurub in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Oxurub is facing a charge of theft, while his colleague and second-accused in the matter Wayne Khrone (30) is being charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. It was the first court appearance for both suspects.

Erongo police spokesperson inspector Ileni Shapumba says police investigations led to the arrest of Khrone over the weekend.

"There is strong evidence linking him (Khrone) to the case or pointing to his involvement," she says.

Prosecutor Beata Mwahi told magistrate Conchita Olivier that the state will be opposing bail. One of the reasons is that "there are outstanding suspects to be arrested". This suggests an alleged careful plot by several players to get away with the money meant to refill automatic teller machines (ATMs) at Swakopmund and Arandis more than a week ago.

Other grounds for the state's opposition to bail include the fact that the offence is serious, and that only N$12 800 of the N$300 000 has been recovered. The investigations are also still at an "infant stage".

Oxurub and Khrone opted to get their own lawyers. The matter was postponed until 15 November. Both suspects will be held in custody until then.

Oxurub was on the run for nearly a week after he allegedly stole the money while a crew of security guards were refilling the ATMs. While they were attending to the ATM at the Ocean View Spar complex, Oxurub allegedly remained in the cash-in-transit vehicle with one cash box. He then disappeared, allegedly with the money.

Thanks to a public tip-off, Oxurub was arrested at Swakopmund's DRC informal settlement while drinking alcohol with friends. He attempted to run away but was apprehended and detained by the police. At the time he was allegedly too drunk to be formally charged. The police charged him at a later stage. N$12 800 was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag, which Oxurub carried on him