Namibia: Councillor's Wife in Court for Hit-and-Run Death

THE wife of Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Deriou Benson, Jeronette Benson, appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday following a hit-and-run accident.

The 28-year-old allegedly hit a pedestrian with her car, a silver VW Golf, as he was crossing Moses Garoëb Street at Walvis Bay on Saturday morning.

Benson faces charges of culpable homicide, fleeing from the scene of an accident, failure to ascertain the nature of injury and damage after the accident, as well as driving a motor vehicle without a driving licence.

Erongo police regional commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba says the deceased sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Walvis Bay State Hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

The deceased was identified as a 62-year-old Namibian male resident of Walvis Bay. His name is withheld as his next of kin are yet to be notified.

"We are tracing his relatives through the South African High Commission," says Shapumba.

The accident happened shortly after the deceased received food from Fruit & Veg Fresh Produce Market where employees have been occasionally feeding him. According to Shapumba, Benson failed to stop and her car was found stuck and abandoned in a sand dune near Narraville. It is suspected that she tried to take a short cut.

Shapumba says Benson was arrested on the same day at the Welwitschia Private Hospital where she was receiving medical treatment. The case was postponed until today for bail consideration. She will remain in custody at the Narraville Police Station.

A group of family members, including her husband Deriou, were present at the court proceedings. He told The Namibian that they tried to reach out to the deceased's family members but could not trace any. He says the deceased was renting a backyard room at a house not far from where the accident took place. He says they have since been in contact with the police investigation team to see how they can assist with funeral arrangements.

"We understand that he had no relatives but he is from Walvis Bay. We are prepared to contribute towards his funeral not because we are admitting wrongdoing but because it is the human thing to do. We will give him a dignified funeral," Deriou says.