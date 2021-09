A GRADE nine pupil died on Monday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle near Okahao in the Omusati region.

According to Omusati police commander, commissioner Titus Shikongo, the deceased has been identified as Helena Kakenya (16), a pupil at Epato Combined School.

Shikongo said it is alleged that Kakenya was playing and dancing to music playing on a small radio she was carrying while walking on the road.