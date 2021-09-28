South Africa: It Is Immoral to Make People Beg for Their Right to Food

28 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

There is something very undignified and dehumanising about having to weigh and make the case for people's right to sufficient food because it assumes that this is not a basic right, or in essence a right to live.

This is why food insecurity has often been at the centre of conflict as people fight to survive.

Section 27 (1) (b) of our Constitution states: "Everyone has the right to have access to: sufficient food and water... " and Section 28 (1) (c) gives an unqualified right to food for children when it notes: "Every child has the right to basic nutrition... " However, there is scant evidence of the spirit of this as millions of South Africans face hunger and malnutrition every day.

Last week, the world's leaders gathered at the United Nations Food Systems Summit . Ostensibly the purpose was to discuss how to tackle the startling figure of between 720 and 811 million facing hunger globally, which reflects an increase of 9,9% from 2020. In South Africa more than 40% of people are classified as food insecure.

Of course there are a variety of serious factors that contribute to this, including the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

