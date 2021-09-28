South Africa: SA, UK to Co-Host Dialogue On Cybercrimes

28 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa and the United Kingdom will today co-host the inaugural Information Communication Technology (ICT) Cyber Dialogue.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the establishment of this discussion arises from the meeting held in January 2020, where issues of particular interest for South Africa were discussed, including areas on connectivity and access, combatting cybercrime, emerging technologies, and peace and security.

It is envisaged that the dialogue will focus on four thematic areas, namely, the threat of information exchange, sustainability and capacity building, standards and regulation and cyber-governance.

The department said the UK has established cyber offices staffed by technical and policy officers in various missions around the world.

"The Africa Cyber Network will be supported by UK cyber officials in Abuja, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa, which forms the corps of their African Cyber Network," the department said.

