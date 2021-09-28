Namibia: Hit-and-Run Suspect Granted N$10 000 Bail

THE woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in which a pedestrian was killed at Walvis Bay on Saturday was granted bail of N$10 000 on Tuesday.

Jeronette Benson (28) allegedly hit a pedestrian with her car as he was crossing Moses Garoeb Street at the town.

Benson faces charges of culpable homicide, fleeing from the scene of accident, failure to ascertain the nature of injury and damage after the accident, as well as driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

The Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court remanded the matter until 10 November for further investigations.

Her husband, Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor, Deriou Benson, said that his wife was struggling to process the whole ordeal and was traumatised.

"She was hospitalised on Saturday and discharged on Monday. She is giving her full cooperation to the investigating officers.

"We, as a family, are trying our best to trace the whereabouts of the deceased's family to assist with the funeral arrangements and any other help they might need, as it is the humane thing to do," he said.