Namibia: Kapofi Confirms NDF Jet Crash

A NAMIBIAN Defence Force (NDF) trainer jet crashed last week Thursday.

Sources yesterday informed The Namibian that the accident took place in the Karibib district, but the time at which the incident occurred is unknown.

According to the information at hand, two people manned the jet.

One was not injured, while the other, who suffered broken bones, has been hospitalised.

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs allegedly did not want this information to be made public.

Defence minister Frans Kapofi yesterday confirmed the incident, saying he does not have much information as he is currently not in Namibia.

"All the information you have is correct. The plane jetted as it should do, and on landing it crashed. One crew member was injured, but is recovering well," the minister said.

Ministry spokesperson major Tangeni Shikomba yesterday said he has minimal information on the matter.

He said he has been informed that the relevant department is still investigating the matter, and that the cause of the accident has not been determined yet.

Shikomba said such information could be sensitive.

"I don't really have all the information, because I didn't get it, even though I asked for it in case I receive media queries. I was informed the matter is still under investigation, and they do not know the cause of the accident," he said.

He confirmed that the injured crew member is recovering well.

This is the third plane crash reported in the country since July 2020.

The first reported case was of a helicopter in July 2020, which had four occupants.

All the occupants survived.

In a separate incident, two men were involved in a gyrocopter accident on the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road in December last year.

One occupant died at the scene, while the other succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalised.