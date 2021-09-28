South Africa: Three Young Women Killed Execution-Style in Khayelitsha

28 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have instituted a 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of those who shot and killed three young women execution-style at Khayelitsha on Monday evening.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), reports from the scene indicate that residents at the TT Block informal settlement recall hearing gunshots after 20:00.

"A few minutes later the bodies of young women aged 17, 20 and 21 were discovered in a passage between the shacks. The victims had all been shot in their heads," the Western Cape police explained.

As investigations into the murders continue, SAPS said the motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigations is urged to contact the police on Crime Stop 08600 10111 or submit information via the MySAPS app.

According to the statement, the information received will be handled in strict confidence.

