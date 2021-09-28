Africa: The Youth of Continental Giants South Africa and Nigeria Must Collaborate in Pooling Indigenous Knowledge for Job Creation

27 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Bobby J Moroe

Indigenous Knowledge Systems can be used as a tool to enhance and promote the rich diversity and complementarity of Nigeria and South Africa's respective cultures, home-grown philosophies and indigenous languages as resources for social cohesion, unity, job and wealth creation.

For the continent to industrialise, South Africa and Nigeria, as two of the two biggest economies in Africa, must lead the charge and put into place mechanisms and interventions to mitigate the current challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The two continental giants, with their buoyant economies and vibrant youth, are poised to change existing perceptions about the developmental trajectory of the entire continent. They are better placed to deliberately work together to demystify the stigma attached to the notion that Africa is rich with mineral resources, yet remains home to the poorest people in the world.

A lot has been written about this narrative, but little has been done to change the narrative. In one of his many inspiring quotes, Nelson Mandela reminds humanity that "like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made, and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings. And overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X