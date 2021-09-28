Africa: The Youth of Continental Giants South Africa and Nigeria Must Collaborate in Pooling Indigenous Knowledge for Job Creation

opinion

Indigenous Knowledge Systems can be used as a tool to enhance and promote the rich diversity and complementarity of Nigeria and South Africa's respective cultures, home-grown philosophies and indigenous languages as resources for social cohesion, unity, job and wealth creation.

For the continent to industrialise, South Africa and Nigeria, as two of the two biggest economies in Africa, must lead the charge and put into place mechanisms and interventions to mitigate the current challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The two continental giants, with their buoyant economies and vibrant youth, are poised to change existing perceptions about the developmental trajectory of the entire continent. They are better placed to deliberately work together to demystify the stigma attached to the notion that Africa is rich with mineral resources, yet remains home to the poorest people in the world.

A lot has been written about this narrative, but little has been done to change the narrative. In one of his many inspiring quotes, Nelson Mandela reminds humanity that "like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made, and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings. And overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It...