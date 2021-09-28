South Africa: Ruthless Blitzboks Claim Hollow World Series Win in Season of Turmoil

28 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Blitzboks were crowned 2021 HSBC World Sevens Series champions after winning the second of only two tournaments this season.

Blitzbok coach Neil Powell made all the right noises after winning the Edmonton leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series on Monday, which confirmed South Africa's fourth title, but it rang a little hollow.

The history books will forever reflect that the Blitzboks added to their 2009, 2017 and 2018 titles with the 2021 crown, but this season, the 10-leg series was reduced to two tournaments.

Both were played in Canada - in Vancouver and Edmonton - and both were won by the Blitzboks. But they didn't include perennial World Series powerhouses Fiji and New Zealand, who have 17 World Series titles between them, and the rising force of Argentina.

The decision by World Rugby to award a World Series title for a "competition" that was eight tournaments shorter than a usual campaign, and didn't feature two of the three best teams, was a curious one.

In 2020, the series was cut short when the pandemic struck midway through, meaning New Zealand claimed the title with only six rounds played. That wasn't ideal, but with 60% of tournaments completed, it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X