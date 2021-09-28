South Africa: President to Address World Trade Organisation Public Forum

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 28 September 2021, address the opening of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Public Forum.

At the invitation of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the President will address the virtual ceremony under the theme "Trade Beyond COVID-19 : Building Resilience".

The WTO World Trade Public Forum is an annual flagship event which brings together government, business, academia and civil society.

The Forum will consider the effects of the pandemic on trade and how the multilateral trading system can help build resilience to COVID-19 and future crises.

Participants will have the opportunity to deliberate on how the WTO can be strengthened to respond to 21st-century issues and also how reform can enable multilateral institutions, the private sector and civil society to work together to ensure that the global trading system promotes sustainable trade and supports the protection of the environment.

President Ramaphosa's address will be carried on Presidency digital platforms at 13h00.