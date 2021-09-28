South Africa: Voter Anger At Local State Failure Unlikely to Be Tempered By Ramaphosa's Charm Offensive This Time

analysis

At the municipal level, the state has completely failed South Africans.

Rand Water announced water cuts across Gauteng's significant cities just hours ahead of the ANC manifesto launch on Monday.

This province is where the party is likely to face a tough battle in the 1 November poll, for which 26.2 million South Africans have registered to vote.

Rand Water blamed it on an Eskom power station meltdown, and Eskom counter-blames these enduring power and water cuts on cable theft or illegal connections. Either way, it showed how local government has failed from rural town to metro, from district to municipality and across all provinces the ANC governs - eight of nine.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke's municipal audit has found that only 27 of the country's 257 municipalities made a clean audit. This is not only an accounting function but also tells you about the state of local government.

This graphic from the top-three Daily Maverick reader concerns shows that across the key metrics of local government responsibility, there is a large-scale failure. The top concerns for our audience are water (supply, contamination, cuts and costs) and electricity (availability, power cuts in addition to load shedding, the cost of electricity), sewage...