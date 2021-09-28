South Africa: There Are No Vaccinated Patients in Intensive Care Units in Eastern Cape Hospitals - but Men Still Reluctant to Get the Jab

analysis

Statistics released by the Eastern Cape Department of Health show that vaccines have a significant effect on the number of people being hospitalised with Covid in the province. There are no vaccinated patients in intensive care units being treated for complications related to the coronavirus.

No vaccinated patients have been admitted to intensive care units in Eastern Cape hospitals with Covid-19-related complications, the head of the Eastern Cape Department of Health, Dr Rolene Wagner, said this week.

According to departmental figures, 5,277 patients with Covid were admitted to public and private hospitals between August and September this year. Of those, 3,596 were hospitalised in August and 1,681 in September.

Of the 5,277 people who were hospitalised, only 302 were vaccinated. This means that 4,975 patients were unvaccinated at the time of being hospitalised.

"It is also worth noting that if you get vaccinated today and you contract the virus a day or two later, your body has not yet built up antibodies, but when you are hospitalised, you will be recorded as having been vaccinated," Wagner said.

She added that 81 people were admitted with Covid-19 complications to intensive care units in both private and public hospitals between August and...