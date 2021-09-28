South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes SAPS 72-Hour Activation Plan in Khayelitsha

press release

Minister Fritz shocked and angered by murder of 3 women in Khayelitsha, and welcomes SAPS 72-hour activation plan

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes news that SAPS has instituted a 72-hour activation plan in response to the killing of three young women in Khayelitsha on Monday evening.

Miniser Fritz said: "I am shocked and angered by the murder of 3 women in Khayelitsha yesterday. This violence cannot be tolerated and we need urgent arrests and for all those responsible to face the full might of the law. Those who committed this horrible crime must end up behind bars!"

Initial reports indicate that after residents heard shots in TT Block Information Settlement after 20:00, the bodies of three young women aged 17, 20 and 21 were discovered with gunshot wounds in their heads. At the time of writing, the motives for the killing had not been established yet.

Minister Fritz said, "we welcome the news that SAPS has instituted a 72-hour activation plan. This means that policing resources are being mobilized in order to capture suspects and ensure that they face the full might of the law. We are monitoring the situation very closely, and we are ready to deploy additional LEAP Officers to the area."

Minister Fritz concluded, "I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the three young ladies. It is really upsetting that these young people, with their whole lives ahead of them, were killed in such a brutal manner. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this kind of violence is eradicated from our streets. We will continue to work towards the safety of all our citizens."

Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police in their investigations is urged to contact police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.