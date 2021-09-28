South Africa: What Have We Done for You Lately? the City of Cape Town Is Far From Perfect, but the DA's Delivery Record Is Outstanding

analysis

The City of Cape Town has an unmatched 98% payment collection rate, which in turn enables us to do more for residents, especially the vulnerable. Good governance enables us to provide R3.35-billion in rates relief and a R4-billion debt write-off for 2021/22. This is alongside the lowest residential property rates of metros in South Africa.

In his latest column, Ismail Lagardien acknowledges the "outstanding delivery record" of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in government. He asks the question "What has the DA delivered for the Cape Flats, Khayelitsha and elsewhere?" but doesn't answer it ("What have you done for me lately? Despite its outstanding delivery record, the DA is its own worst enemy", Daily Maverick, 21 September 2021).

What have you done for me lately? Despite its outstanding delivery record, the DA is its own worst enemy

Let me answer Mr Lagardien's question as it relates to the City of Cape Town, and how it has delivered for vulnerable communities across our city.

Good governance creates the enabling environment for progress and a better life for more people. We are seeing the results in Cape Town, and we are committed to doing more to make our city a great place to...