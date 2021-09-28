South Africa: Taxi Violence in Hammanskraal Condemned

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, has strongly condemned the murder of four people in Hammanskraal, in an apparent taxi violence related incident that took place on Sunday.

Police are investigating the shooting incident which left four members of the Simunye Taxi Association dead at the Rainbow Shopping Centre.

It is alleged that two men driving in a white Audi hatchback opened fire before fleeing the scene and no arrests have been made yet.

Mamabolo has called on those who might have leads in the case to come forward and assist the police with the investigation of the gruesome murders.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victim of this barbaric crime at the hands of ruthless and blood thirsty criminals. We call on those who may have leads to come forward and assist the police in apprehending those behind the murders.

"We condemn those who orchestrated the murders which have robbed families of their loved ones. These elements are doing the taxi industry a disservice and continue projecting this industry as an inhumane and violent industry," Mamabolo said.

The MEC has commended the police for launching their 72-Hour Activation Plan to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and that they face the full might of the law.

"We believe that those who continue using violence are becoming isolated in our province as more leaders in the taxi industry reject such barbaric methods in their business. While this incident is disheartening, it will not stop us in our efforts to rid the industry of murders," Mamabolo said.

The MEC said that the Department of Roads and Transport has adopted an open-door policy that allows taxi operators a platform to raise their concerns without the use of violence.

This is in line with its Growing Gauteng Through Smart Mobility vision which has prioritised support mechanisms to assist the taxi industry to modernise and shed its negative reputation and become sustainable.