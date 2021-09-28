Nigeria: IPOB Denies Declaring Boycott of Anambra Election

28 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that it has not called for the boycott of the governorship election in Anambra State.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, made the denial in a state made available to THISDAY in Awka, Anambra State capital, yesterday.

He said for now, the group is preoccupied with the restoration of a Biafra Republic.

According to the statement, "It is important to note that contrary to speculations, IPOB has not officially declared 'no election in Anambra State'. Our preoccupation is Biafra restoration. Anybody equating IPOB strategy with Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and Fulani herdsmen is ignorant and mischievous.

"Contrary to the vomit by of some inconsequential fellows, IPOB has no plans to attack South-easterners and South-southerners. In the first place, violence is not part of our philosophy. Assuming we want to resort to violence, how can we attack our people whom we are fighting for?

"It does not make any sense. But we know their motive for peddling this falsehood as our intelligence report confirms the importation and stock piling of arms from Pakistan for their planned invasion of Biafraland, but we are waiting for them. "We are so astonished that a terrorist like Shekau, without a surname, would be the one telling the Biafran people to hate their own while he and his kinsmen openly protect their own terrorists and bandits, maiming and killing them in the Northern region."

