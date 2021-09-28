Nigeria: Ekiti Judiciary Will Ensure Justice for All, Says Chief Judge

Victor Ogunje

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Ekiti State, Justice John Adeyeye, has assured residents of the state that the judiciary would continue to give justice to all citizens regardless of their status.

The CJ stated this in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday while playing host to representatives of Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI) Committee.

Adeyeye, while applauding JDPI for initiating peace and fighting for justice for all citizens, said: "We will continue to ensure justice for peace and stability.

"The state House of Assembly is the organ of the government saddled by the constitution to make laws while the judiciary's job is pure adjudication and interpretation of laws made by legislators. We will continue to do these zealously.

"I promise to support the committee in areas of public interest whenever the need arises."

The JDPI, led by its Director, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Akingbade, in his remark, congratulated the Chief Judge on his recent appointment, praying for his successful tenure in office.

He said this type of visit is a necessity whenever there is change in administration, especially in the justice sector.

Akingbade enumerated JDPI's achievements and activities across Ekiti State and Nigeria at large, to include regular visitation to the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti, to look after the welfare of awaiting trial inmates, date of their arrest, arraignment, and days spent in remand before judgment among others.

He solicited for the Chief Judge's support and cooperation in the area of collaboration with relevant agencies to fast-track the passage of laws on criminal justice, visitation of magistrates to police cells across the state and appointment of liaison officer for smooth relationship and interaction between JDPI and Ekiti State judiciary.