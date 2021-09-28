Tunisia: Olive Harvest in Bizerte Estimated At 24 Thousand Tons

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive harvest for the 2021/2022 agricultural season is estimated at 24 thousand tons in the governorate of Bizerte, according to the statistics of the Local Agricultural Development Authority (CRDA).

During a presentation held Tuesday in the seat of the governorate of Bizerte, as part of preparations for the olive harvest season, the CRDA said that 22 oil mills with a total processing capacity of 867 tons / day will be made available by the success of the harvest season.

The governorate of Bizerte counts 180 thousand hectares of olive trees, 1,500 hectares of which are dedicated to organic farming.

The olive harvesting and processing season offers in the region, 312 thousand days of work for 3,600 male and female workers during 3 months.