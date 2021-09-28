Tunisia: Olive Harvest in Bizerte Estimated At 24 Thousand Tons

28 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive harvest for the 2021/2022 agricultural season is estimated at 24 thousand tons in the governorate of Bizerte, according to the statistics of the Local Agricultural Development Authority (CRDA).

During a presentation held Tuesday in the seat of the governorate of Bizerte, as part of preparations for the olive harvest season, the CRDA said that 22 oil mills with a total processing capacity of 867 tons / day will be made available by the success of the harvest season.

The governorate of Bizerte counts 180 thousand hectares of olive trees, 1,500 hectares of which are dedicated to organic farming.

The olive harvesting and processing season offers in the region, 312 thousand days of work for 3,600 male and female workers during 3 months.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X