Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine had reported one more COVID-19 death and 25 infections from 846 tests, bringing the caseload to 32,428 including 30,943 recoveries and 1,134 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, Preventive Health Director in Medenine Zayed El Anz stated to TAP.

270,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Medenine since the launch of the jab drive, he specified.