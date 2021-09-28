Tunisia: Access to Infomation Authority Rules On Over 2,800 Files So Far

28 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Access to Information Auhtority have ruled on over 2,800 files out of 4,400 referred to it since its creation on January 2018, President of the authority Adnen Lassoued said on Tuesday.

The appeal rate against the decisions rendered by the Forum has not exceeded 13.5%, he specified at a conference held on the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), observed on September 28 of each year.

He also indicated, during the conference organised jointly with the UNESCO Office in Tunis and the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), that 2% of the cases that is 81 out of the total number of referred files, have been lodged by journalists.

Only 27% of them are under investigation, "which is a low rate considering the importance of the law on access to information for journalists, notably in terms of investigative journalism," he pointed out.

Access to information is a real gain of the democratic transition process and a fundamental principle in fight against corruption, he specified.

