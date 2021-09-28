South African Company to Build Homes for Ghana's Public Servants

analysis

Modular construction firm Moladi says it will be delivering 60,000 houses to Ghanaians in 10 years.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

South African modular construction firm Moladi has signed an agreement with three major public servant associations in Ghana to deliver 60,000 houses to teachers, healthcare workers and municipal workers over an initial 10-year period.

This follows similar but smaller agreements in Côte d'Ivoire and Cameroon. Madagascar also has plans to develop three new cities with 20,000 homes per city and has expressed interest.

The Moladi building system is less expensive than traditional brick and mortar. It comprises a reusable plastic formwork mould, which is filled with stoneless concrete and a special chemical additive. The additive ensures that once the mortar is set, the formwork can be removed - and reused up to 50 times.

Recyclability and simplicity help to keep construction costs down. The model also allows for rapid construction as the wall structure can be completed in a day.

Moladi founder Hennie Botes estimates Moladi's construction costs at R4,030/m², compared with the Statistics SA average of R7,000/m². As the construction technique...