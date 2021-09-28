Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct AVM Smith in Lagos

28 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Gunmen on Monday night abducted Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sikiru Smith (rtd.), a former Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Ajah area of Lagos State.

Smith, a cousin to former Inspector-General of Police and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, was abducted at his site in front of Blenco Supermarket.

According to his aide, one Corporal Odiji, the masked men had stormed the site where he was overseeing some work and opened fire to scare off people.

They abducted the AVM, who also doubles as Chairman of Double Wealth Ventures Limited, a dredging and engineering firm, and escaped in their getaway boat.

Confirming AVM Smith's kidnap, the state police spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said: "We are aware of the incident. Concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue him unhurt and arrest the perpetrators."

More details later.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X