South Africa: Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport Opens Hessequa Municipality Sports Facilities

press release

Yesterday, together with Minister Tertuis Simmers, Mayor Grant Riddles, different sporting codes, cultural groups and the community, Minister Anroux Marais officially opened two new sport stadia in the Hessequa Municipality. At just below R10 million each, the new Slangrivier and Melkhoutfontein Sport Stadia is now open to the communities it serves.

At the official opening, Minister Tertius Simmers said, "These openings demonstrates how we're ensuring that residents live in communities where they have access to all amenities. We're not paying lip service to the delivery, instead it is clear for all to see. Not only is a new integrated human settlement on the horizon in Melkhoutfontein, where 539 serviced sites will be delivered in 2023, but the Slangrivier residents recently received a further 29 title deeds. This brings the number of households in this community that are now fully-fledged and legal homeowners to 239. The Western Cape Government and its partner in the local sphere is delivering in a tangible manner to empower residents and to holistically improve and change people's lives in the Hessequa area".

During the keynote address, Minister Anroux Marais said, "The provisioning of key facilities is critical to increase safe participation and development in sport and recreation. In providing these sport facilities, the Western Cape Government creates an enabling environment for local, provincial, national and even international events to take place with the aim of developing sporting talent at different levels while augmenting the wellbeing of the communities we serve. We are indeed grateful to all who had a hand in the success of this much needed openings, particularly as we are faced with the most trying times in South African sport and the world over. We trust the community will take ownership of these facilities proudly brought to them by the Hessequa Municipality as promised by Mayor Grant Riddles since its initial proposal in 2018. I look forward to the sporting talent that will be honed at these facilities and the social inclusion it will now foster for all who call it home".