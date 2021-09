This match will be played at Benina Marturs Stadium in Benghazi, Libya and is scheduled to kick-off at 21h00.

Gomes will be assisted by his South African counterparts Zakhele Siwela and Athenkosi Ndongeni.

The fourth official for this North African derby will be Eugene Mdluli.

Nigeria's Babagana Kachalla will be the Match Commissioner for this potentially highly charged encounter.