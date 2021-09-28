South Africa: From Vaccines and Votes, to State Capture, Climate Change and Food for Thought

27 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

How to increase vaccination rates, the institutional damage of State Capture, discussing local government and how to rebuild food systems sustainably after Covid-19.

Columbia University and Wits University will host a symposium from Monday, 27 September to 1 October on Effective ways to increase vaccination rates. Download the full programme here. The symposium will be convened by Dr Wilmot James, Senior Research Scholar at ISERP Columbia University, and will bring together leaders, decision-makers, strategists and implementers of vaccination campaigns in Africa and the developing world, including Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood who will give closing reflections on the last day. You can register to attend the symposium here.

On Tuesday, 28 September, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, My Vote Counts will be launching its local government webinar series, Local government in crisis: Why are municipalities failing? The discussants are Ayanda Kota from the Unemployed People's Movement and Phindile Kunene from the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education. You can join the discussion here.

At 11am on Wednesday, 29 September, the Kathrada Foundation will host a discussion titled State Capture: Unpacking the institutional damage as part of its #FixIt series to discuss what needs to be done to fix the government after State...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X