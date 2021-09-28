South Africa: From Vaccines and Votes, to State Capture, Climate Change and Food for Thought

analysis

How to increase vaccination rates, the institutional damage of State Capture, discussing local government and how to rebuild food systems sustainably after Covid-19.

Columbia University and Wits University will host a symposium from Monday, 27 September to 1 October on Effective ways to increase vaccination rates. Download the full programme here. The symposium will be convened by Dr Wilmot James, Senior Research Scholar at ISERP Columbia University, and will bring together leaders, decision-makers, strategists and implementers of vaccination campaigns in Africa and the developing world, including Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood who will give closing reflections on the last day. You can register to attend the symposium here.

On Tuesday, 28 September, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, My Vote Counts will be launching its local government webinar series, Local government in crisis: Why are municipalities failing? The discussants are Ayanda Kota from the Unemployed People's Movement and Phindile Kunene from the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education. You can join the discussion here.

At 11am on Wednesday, 29 September, the Kathrada Foundation will host a discussion titled State Capture: Unpacking the institutional damage as part of its #FixIt series to discuss what needs to be done to fix the government after State...