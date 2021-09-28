Nigerian Supreme Court Confirms Death of Judge, Samuel Oseji

press release

The Supreme Court judge died at 67 on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has comfirmed the death of one of its judges, Samuel Oseji.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Oseji, who was appointed to the Supreme Court bench in November 2020, died of a yet-to-be-known ailment at 67, on Tuesday.

Supreme Court's Director of Press and Information, Festus Akande, said Mr Oseji died at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The statement did not disclose the ailment Mr Oseji died of.

Born on June 2, 1954, Mr Oseji hails from Idumuje Unor in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, in the South-south zone of Nigeria.

Sworn into the Supreme Court bench on November 6, 2020, alongside seven others, Mr Oseji's death reduces the number of the apex court's bench to 17.

It comes about six months after the court also lost a judge, Sylvester Ngwuta, in March.

PRESS RELEASE

SUPREME COURT LOSES JUSTICE

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has lost one of its Justices to the cold hands of death in the wee hours of Tuesday 28th September, 2021 after a protracted illness.

Hon. Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji who was among the eight Justices of the Supreme Court that were sworn-in on Friday 6th Nov, 2020, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been receiving medical attention for some days now.

Justice Oseji who hails from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State, was born in Jos, Plateau State on 2nd June, 1954 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ebenezer Oseji.

He attended Nigerian People's High School, Lagos between 1977 and 1979, and later proceeded to St. Patrick's College, Asaba, Delta State where he completed his Secondary School education in 1980. He was admitted into the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and had his LLB Degree in 1984; and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985

Justice Oseji had a brief working stint with the Legal Aid Council before his appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade 1 in the the Delta State Judiciary in January 1994. He was appointed High Court Judge in Delta state on 9th November, 1998; and was later elevated to the Court of Appeal Bench on 16th July, 2010. He became Supreme Court Justice on Friday 6th November, 2020.

DR AKANDE FESTUS

DIRECTOR OF PRESS AND INFORMATION

SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA