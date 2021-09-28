Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Local Lawmaker in Akwa Ibom

A former senator, Nelson Effiong, and one other person abducted recently in the state are yet to be freed by their abductors.

Police on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of Samuel Ben, a councillor representing Ward 6 Central in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said the victim was abducted around 8 p.m. within the premises of his filling station on September 25.

He described the incident as "very unfortunate and unacceptable".

Mr MacDon said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

"Yes, we have received a preliminary report about the incident and we are working on it.

"As I speak, a discreet investigation is on-going, so I cannot deny the fact that we have that information at hand.

"A lot is being done already and in no distance time, I think he will be freed.

"I don't want to prompt the outcome of the investigation and efforts made by the police to ensure the victim is freed," the police spokesperson said.

He added that those responsible for the abduction would be brought to book.

A relative to the victim said he was abducted while he was taking stock of business at his fuel station.

"The wife and the councillor came to take stock of the account and to take some money home when the incident happened," he said.

The source said the councillor took money to his car, while the wife was locking the office door.

"As this was happening, the gunmen entered the fuel station and abducted the councillor," he said.

A former senator from Akwa Ibom, Nelson Effiong was abducted by gunmen recently.

Mr Effiong, and one other person, Nsidibe Umana also abducted recently in the state, are yet to be freed by their abductors.

