Namibia: Killer Teen Shows 'No Remorse'

A TEENAGE boy who murdered a woman in the Rehoboth district three years ago and cut off one of her feet when he returned to the scene of the killing did not show any remorse for his crimes, according to a social worker who compiled a presentence report on him for the High Court.

The boy, who was sentenced to an effective prison term of 16 years yesterday, was orphaned when his father died in January 2018 - a year after the death of his mother in January 2017 - and then went to live with his grandfather, with whom he has a close bond, social worker Hileni Indongo recorded in the presentence report which she compiled in May this year.

Indongo reported that according to background information provided to her, the teen had been "a very obedient child who never caused troubles either at home or surroundings".

His grandfather recalled that the boy had been raised well and had been a happy child while growing up.

However, Indongo further recorded that he dropped out of school after Grade 2, had been "roaming the streets" after that, and had been using cannabis by the time he murdered and raped the 57-year-old Sarah Jagger in the Bahnhof area in the Rehoboth district during the night of 24 to 25 September 2018.

Like a state psychiatrist who previously compiled a report on the teen for the court, Indongo stated that he admitted he committed the crimes he was accused of, and that "he showed no remorse for all the crimes".

The teen is now 17 years old. He was 14 years of age when he killed Jagger.

Because he is still a minor, he may not be identified by the media and his trial took place behind closed doors.

The boy admitted at the start of his trial in January this year that he murdered Jagger by stoning her.

He informed the court in a plea statement that he killed Jagger when he encountered her at night after he had been smoking dagga at a friend's house.

"While I was walking something told me to grab [Jagger]," he stated.

He also recounted that he returned to the scene of the killing the next morning and saw that Jagger was dead. He stated that he then inflicted multiple stab wounds on her body with a knife, and severed her right foot.

He placed the foot in a plastic bag, which he threw onto a nearby gravel road, he added.

The teen did not testify in his own defence or in mitigation of sentence during his trial.

He was found guilty on counts of murder and violating a dead human body based on his plea to the charges.

In a judgement delivered in February, judge Dinnah Usiku found him guilty on five additional charges: a count of rape, two charges of arson, and two counts of theft.

The judge found that he raped Jagger during his attack on her and stole a bag with food and liquor from her.

He also stole cutlery, a gas lighter and a screwdriver from a shack at a farm in the same area, and set the shack alight during the same night. In the ensuing fire, a neighbouring shack was destroyed as well.

Usiku remarked during the sentencing that the boy, "although a youthful offender, entered the world of crime at the deep end" by committing horrendous crimes.

He cannot be allowed to get away because of his age, the judge said.

She sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment on the murder charge, a four-year jail term for rape and two years in prison on one of the arson charges. Those sentences were not ordered to run simultaneously.

On the other arson charge, he was sentenced to a two-year prison term, while he was also handed a jail term of one year on each of the two theft charges, with those three sentences ordered to run together with the sentence on the other count of arson.

Deputy prosecutor general Anita Meyer represented the state.

The teen was represented by defence lawyer Linus Samaria.