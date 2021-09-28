Namibia: Comedy Comes to Vinyls

VINYLS, Windhoek's trendy and cosy arts café, hosted their first Comedy Hour last Thursday - the perfect way for the city to celebrate getting one more hour to be out in the streets.

The line-up included new and veteran comedians who relayed stories on life, love and everything in between.

Hildegard Titus, Janice Tobias, Natangwe Leo Kapembe, and Aloys 'Axarob' Murorua took to the stage, with rapper Kevo Maro providing musical relief at the intermission.

Long-time funnyman Courage the Comedian was the host of the evening.

Between stories of pregnancy scares, the perils of step-parenting, and how to accurately choose a life partner through "boyfriend Olympics", the audience definitely had a good laugh.

The standout performer of the night was Axarob Murorua.

This was his first live performance, but he was welcomed warmly to the stage by eager fans who are accustomed to his unrelenting humour on his Twitter page.

He brought accessories to truly emphasise the picture he was painting, a bit about women needing to grade the men who were pursuing them as if they were competing in athletic tryouts.

Murorua is quite at home on the stage for someone just starting out, and his natural talent for storytelling and humour was unmissable.

Show organiser and promoter Vernon van Wyk says the idea of the show came about after Murorua approached him, looking to make his comic debut.

"I reached out to Vinyls, because they have a great venue and a lot of open mic events, so I thought they would be perfect. They were also contemplating starting their own comedy show, and I just came at the right time," he says.

The atmosphere at Vinyls also contributed to it all.

The intimacy of the space makes you feel like you are in an underground New York comedy club, doubling over uncontrollably with laughter, and enjoying the food and company.

For the future, more shows of this sort can be expected, as the restaurant explores and showcases the arts underbelly.

Comedy Hour will become a monthly show, with full episodes being recorded and later posted to YouTube for viewing.

Vinyls is also a great place to frequent if you love live music, poetry and underground entertainment in general.

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer and social commentator from Windhoek, Namibia. Follow her online for more.