South Africa: Young People Are the Neglected and Often Overlooked Electoral Power Brokers - - but Only If They Bother to Vote

27 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Collette Schulz-Herzenberg

Despite their disproportionately larger numbers in the electorate, young people register, and vote, at far lower rates than their older counterparts, while registration figures for the forthcoming 2021 municipal elections indicate that the situation is worsening.

Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg is Senior Lecturer in Political Science at Stellenbosch University.

South Africa's electorate is relatively young compared to older democracies in the global North. Population growth in recent decades has produced a significant number of young, new eligible voters.

Using the latest Statistics South Africa 2021 mid-year population estimates, we can calculate the numerical power of different age groups in the electorate. At this moment, as a proportion of all eligible voters, the 18 to 29 age group comprises 30% -- or nearly a third of all eligible voters.

If we think of young people in generous terms and include voters in their thirties, then this group swells to a staggering 56%; well over half of all eligible voters.

These numbers show the enormous potential of young South Africans at the polls. Their vote choices can be politically dramatic for the country's political landscape, especially if a clear ideological or partisan bias emerges.

Global studies show that young people have distinct concerns...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

