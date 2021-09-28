Southern Africa: Bantu Holomisa - UDM Aims to Prioritise Policies Over Political Personalities in Bid to Boost Public Service

analysis

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa says depoliticisation is the key to tackling corruption at local government level. The party, which has seen a steady decline in support since 2004, is contesting its fifth municipal election.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) president Bantu Holomisa is pushing to "depoliticise" the administration of municipalities. Speaking to Daily Maverick via Zoom, the retired general, former Transkei leader and expelled ANC member said conversations around "ideology" were irrelevant at local government level as the primary goal is to ensure people's access to basic services.

Holomisa -- who is "optimistic" about the party's performance in the upcoming elections -- said corruption and the interference of "political heads" in municipal administrative powers worked hand in glove.

"The role of political heads is oversight. They must not be involved in the allocation of tenders or the employment of people".

The party, which has a strong voter base in the Eastern Cape, is contesting its fifth municipal election.

