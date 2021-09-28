South Africa: ANC Manifesto Launch - Ramaphosa Admits Mistakes, Says Party Will Do Better

27 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a list of the ANC's failures and promises at the party's Monday evening manifesto launch, where getting out of the house to be with many other people was a massive highlight.

Moving into the central square of a city being failed by the administration of the day is pretty much the kind of thing the DA would do, but the ANC pulled similar moves by organising its first big bash in over 20 months in Pretoria's Church Square on Monday.

This was to launch the party's manifesto ahead of the 1 November election, or the "real manifesto" as ANC Youth League interim leader Nonceba Mahlauli said in her speech, after the EFF and the DA had launched theirs over the weekend.

In 2016 a governing coalition led by the DA took over the city when voters deserted the ANC in their droves because of unhappiness with former president Jacob Zuma's leadership and the large-scale corruption that took place under his watch.

Residents of Tshwane have since been reporting hardships similar to those in ANC-led municipalities, such as electricity outages, water cuts, a lack of rubbish removal, potholed roads, overflowing sewage and informal settlements that have not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X