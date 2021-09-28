South Africa: ANC Manifesto Launch - Ramaphosa Admits Mistakes, Says Party Will Do Better

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a list of the ANC's failures and promises at the party's Monday evening manifesto launch, where getting out of the house to be with many other people was a massive highlight.

Moving into the central square of a city being failed by the administration of the day is pretty much the kind of thing the DA would do, but the ANC pulled similar moves by organising its first big bash in over 20 months in Pretoria's Church Square on Monday.

This was to launch the party's manifesto ahead of the 1 November election, or the "real manifesto" as ANC Youth League interim leader Nonceba Mahlauli said in her speech, after the EFF and the DA had launched theirs over the weekend.

In 2016 a governing coalition led by the DA took over the city when voters deserted the ANC in their droves because of unhappiness with former president Jacob Zuma's leadership and the large-scale corruption that took place under his watch.

Residents of Tshwane have since been reporting hardships similar to those in ANC-led municipalities, such as electricity outages, water cuts, a lack of rubbish removal, potholed roads, overflowing sewage and informal settlements that have not...