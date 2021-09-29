Kenya: Sauti Sol to Sign Up Female Artist

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has generated an online buzz by hinting at unveiling a female artist who will soon be signed under the group's record label, Sol Generation.

Lead singer and songwriter Bien Baraza, in an interview seen by Nairobi News, revealed the group will unveil the artist, whose identity is still a mystery.

"We have done our due diligence and she is very hardworking. She has talent beyond measure. We will sign more in future," explained Baraza.

He also confirmed the group is working behind the curtains to keep its global audience entertained said Bien, in response to speculation as to why they haven't released another album since the Midnight Train' a year ago.

"Midnight Train remains one of the most listened to album in Kenya. We are working on some new albums on the way," said the Kuliko Jana crooner.

Two weeks ago, the afro-pop band issued a statement to fans informing them of the postponement of their highly anticipated performance in the United Kingdom to October 2021 due to Covid 19 restrictions and unforeseen Visa delays.

"We regret to inform you that due to visa delays and the Covid-19 restrictions, our UK residency has been rescheduled to October 2021. All tickets remain valid and we look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Sharing an official poster on their social platforms, Sauti Sol had listed numerous locations and dates for fans to secure tickets to the shows which were to run from 8th-15th September 2021.

The locations and dates included; 'Jazz Cafe' on Wednesday 8th and Friday 23rd September, 'Xoyo' on Thursday 9th September, 'LayLow' on Saturday 11th September, and Blues Kitchen Manchester on Wednesday 15th September.

This followed another announcement that the band would be joining other renowned Jazz and Afro music artists in performing at The iconic Zimix Festival 2021 hosted by Switzerland on the 2nd and 3rd of October.