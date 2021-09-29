Nigeria: Bandits Kill "Several People" in Sokoto - Residents

28 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

Residents say the bandits arrived at the village minutes before the Muslim early morning prayers, Subhi.

Residents of Sabon Birni in Sokoto State say bandits on Tuesday killed several people and abducted many others in an early morning attack on Gangara community.

The bandits also reportedly set houses and shops ablaze during the attack.

A local source, Lawal Kakale, said the number of those killed could not be immediately ascertained.

"It was horrendous. The bandits came in high number and started shooting sporadically. They also went from house to house killing people, especially women and children," Mr Kakale said.

He said some residents fell into a stream in the village while running away from the attackers.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sanusi Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him by this newspaper on the attack.

