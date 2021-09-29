Africa: Do You Need Another App to Discover Beautiful Places When You Travel?

The founders of Backdrop, a photo-sharing app that merges tech, social media and travel, think you do

In the summer of 2019, Timilehin Ajiboye became intrigued with the idea of building a travel app after conversations with a circle of friends.

One friend reached out to Ajiboye asking if he knew of any platform where she could find new, aesthetically pleasing places to dine in, visit and take pictures. And then, during a trip to Miami, he and his friends actively sought out beautiful places to eat -- and take photographs.