Tunisia: SNJT President Deplores Presidency's Lack of Clear Communication Strategy

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) Mohamed Yassine Jelassi, on Tuesday, said the absence of a clear communication strategy from the Presidency of the Republic will pave the way to rumours and disinformation in this particularly sensitive situation.

Speaking at a conference in Tunis on the International Day of Access to Information, Jelassi stressed the need to communicate regularly with the press, to consider it as a partner in guaranteeing the right of Tunisians to information «and not to limit communication to press releases.»

Project Officer for Communication and Information in Tunisia at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Neji Bghouri, for his part, said «Tunisia is among the countries that have succeeded in providing information to citizens as an important partner, especially in this exceptional phase the country is going through."

He urged the need to put in place legal and legislative guarantees to defend Tunisians' right to access information in time.